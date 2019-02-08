Kelly Randolph Miller, 69, passed away Feb. 4, 2019, at his home in Fairbanks after battling cancer for six months. Kelly was born Jan. 25, 1950, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Kelly was the fifth of 10 children. His family left Minneapolis in 1957 for Oakland, California, where he developed his love and skills for sports before moving to Fairbanks in June 1964. He attended Fairbanks Public schools and graduated in 1969 from Lathrop. Kelly was a gifted athlete in both baseball and basketball, playing a key role in securing the state championship title in 1965 for Babe Ruth baseball, and vying in the finals for the State High School Basketball championship in 1969, in Fairbanks. Kelly played basketball and attended Highland Community College in Washington before attending the University of Alaska Fairbanks. He was an avid reader and enjoyed watching sports with family and friends. He worked at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, Arctic Slope Regional Corporation and Sourdough Fuel in Fairbanks.

Kelly married Jenny Delia in 1985 and they had three sons, James, Frank and Sam. Kelly was a loving father, sharing his love of sports as well as his wry sense of humor with his family and dedicating his life to his children.

He is survived by his sons, James, Frank and Sam, all of Fairbanks; as well as his sister, Kathy Kmetz, of Festus Missouri; Thomas Miller, of Sacramento California; and brothers, Kevin, Patrick and Walter, of Fairbanks.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Nellie Miller; brothers, Frank, Dennis and Steve; and sister, Mary.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, at Immaculate Conception Church in Fairbanks with a reception to follow in the church hall. Any donations should be directed to Immaculate Conception Church. Published in Daily News-Miner on Feb. 8, 2019