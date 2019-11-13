|
"The Teddy Bear Patriarch"
March 15, 1932 - Nov. 6, 2019
Kendall Adams was born during the Great Depression on March 15, 1932, in what is now Midvale, Utah, in the Salt Lake Valley. Kendall married Maudene "Deanie" Savage, the love of his life, for eternity on Nov. 28, 1949, in the Salt Lake Temple. Kendall served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict aboard the U.S.S. Iowa. He worked in the construction industry for more than 45 years, taking his family all over the country and world. Fairbanks became his permanent home in 1974.
Dad also worked for State of Alaska Department of Transportation in Fairbanks for several years starting around the late 1970s. His title was buildings manager, Interior. This was the time when the state assumed responsibility of maintenance for the trans-Alaska oil pipeline haul road from Livengood to Prudhoe Bay.
Christian missionary-minded, Kendall has served on five building missions, four proselyting missions, and two church education missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints throughout the continental United States, England, Papua New Guinea, Western Samoa and Alaska. Dad loved the people and the spiritual adventure wherever he went.
Kendall passed away peacefully of natural causes at his home Fairbanks. Kendall is survived by his sister, Deanne Sorensen; his daughter, Kristi Wilson; his son, Daniel Adams; and daughter-in-law Maria Adams. He also leaves 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Kendall was preceded in death by his wife, Deanie Adams; his parents, Zeno Adams and Verda Spencer Adams; his brother, Mack Adams; two sisters, Caleen Olsen and Challas Snarr; his son-in-law, Howard Wilson; and grandsons Joseph Wilson and Junior Leota.
Kendall's funeral will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the chapel at 1500 Cowles St., Fairbanks. Viewing is from 9-10 a.m. Funeral service is from 10-11:30 a.m. The funeral service can also be followed online or watched later at fairbanksstake.org/broadcasts/funeral-services.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Nov. 13, 2019