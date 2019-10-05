|
Kenneth Arndt, born May 19, 1925, died Aug. 16, 2019, in Homer. He was a corporal in the United States Marine Corps during World War II.
Ken moved to Homer in 1958. Ken acquired his pilots license, started Arndt Bros and completed 27 airports with runways around the state of Alaska.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Shirley; four children, Susie Hokkanen, Quinten Arndt, Randy Arndt and Kristal McAtee; and by 17 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Ken Arndt's celebration of life is at 2 p.m. Oct. 19, 2019, at Glacierview Baptist Church in Homer.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Oct. 5, 2019