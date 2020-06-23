Longtime Fairbanks resident Kenneth Coxon, 65 lost his courageous battle with cancer with his wife, Debbie; daughter, Carrie; and son, Corey by his side on June 12, 2020 in St. George, Utah. Ken worked for Alaska Distributors for 20 years, then 10 years at the UAF Patty Ice Rink before retiring in 2015. Ken always said, "Driving the Zamboni was the most fun you can have at 4 mph."

Ken will be truly missed by family and many friends. A memorial service will not be held.

