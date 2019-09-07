|
Dec. 31, 1952 - Aug. 18, 2019
Kenneth was born on Dec. 31, 1952, in Columbus, Ohio. He was the second child born to Beatrice and Charles Edwards. They lived in Worthington, Ohio, where Kenneth attended and graduated from Worthington High School, making lifelong friendships.
His desire for adventures and the great outdoors brought him to Alaska in 1974. He died peacefully at home in Healy.
He will be sorely missed by family and friends.
Kenneth is survived by his sister, P. Yvette Edwards (Turner), of Pikesville, Maryland; and his brother, Gerald R. Edwards, of Worthington, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by the late Beatrice and the late Charles Edwards.
A celebration of life will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Otto Lake Park. Snacks and nonalcocholic beverages will be served.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Sept. 7, 2019