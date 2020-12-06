Ken passed away peacefully at home with his son by his side and daughters in attendance. Ken lived to celebrate his 98th birthday and was fortunate enough to spend his last years in the home he built in 1969 in Minnesota with son KC as his companion and caregiver.

Ken leaves behind six children and nine grandchildren: Cheyanne and Sam Fleury of Fairbanks, children Samson and Luke; Julie Carter of Sparks, Nevada, children Daniel, Victoria and GraceAnne; Shawnee and Tom Bishop of Fairbanks, children, Stephen, Katrina and Sabrina; Judy and Jack Jessee of Fairbanks; Rachel and John Antoine of Fargo, North Dakota, and son Gabriel Hugo; and son KC (Kenneth Carl) Foldoe of Bagley, Minnesota. Ken leaves three former wives behind, Audrey Foldoe of Fairbanks, Virginia Foldoe of Fargo, North Dakota, and Alice Rust of Muskegon, Michigan; and many nieces and nephews including DollyAnn Hovda of Anderson, Washington, formerly of Fairbanks.

Ken grew up in Bagley, Minnesota, during the Depression and watched his mother wipe dust off window sills daily during the Dust Bowl. He was bursting with creativity from beginning to end. Tales of his early endeavors, like ant harnesses and horsefly kites, would later entertain and plant images in his children's minds.

After enlisting in the Army in 1943 at age 20, he served three years during WWII. He was awarded a Silver Star, Bronze Star and Purple Heart, among other medals. Ken shared numerous war stories over the years and was proud to have fought for his country. After the war, Ken worked in Southeastern Alaska as a lumberjack, harvesting monster Sitka spruce. There, he honed his skills and became an expert logger.

Ken married Audrey Einevoll in 1955 in Bagley and moved to Alaska. As did many newcomers to Fairbanks in those days, they spent their first winter in their pick-up camper while Ken worked as a maintenance man at St. Joseph's Hospital. In those days, there was a trailer park where the present FNSB building is located, and with the arrival of their first child, they upgraded to a small trailer. Ken and Audrey then bought land on McGrath Road where they built two log homes. They raised four daughters and built over 20 homes in Fairbanks, including the decorative A-frame on Esquire and the lovely log home on Jack Street. They also made totem poles and sold them to tourists and locals. Many are still on display today, though not the two that were standing at the entrance to the old Captain Bartlett Inn.

Ken hunted and butchered game to fed his family - not for sport but for necessity. He was a man of many faces and survived nearly a full century. He saw our country through four wars, 16 presidents, and a man walking on the moon, from before a time when the average family had household appliances, to the modern age of internet and what he called the Know-It-All Machine.

Ken was an artist and enjoyed whittling and building various treasures from wood. His children and friends have many tokens he made, from wood carvings and drawings from the war, to photos dressed in clothes from yesteryear. Ken seemed to belong to an earlier time, when adventure and conquering nature were explicitly valued. His children viewed him as part Clint Eastwood and part Superman, his physical body easily shrugging off seasonal sickness and injuries.

In the end his beloved son, KC, cared for his needs and enabled him to spend his last years at home surrounded by his creations and trophies, watching his favorite bird, the chickadee, come to the feeders outside his window.

Ken was a faithful believer in Christ and this belief was instrumental in helping him through many sorrows. We are saddened to say good-bye to him, but we find comfort in the knowledge that he was cared for by loved ones right up to the end. The totems and other carvings Ken created over the years will be treasured by his family and will keep him in their lives always.

Ken was buried in Bagley, Minnesota, with military honors on Veteran's Day, Nov. 11, 2020, so befitting this soldier and patriot. Dad, may you rest in peace.

