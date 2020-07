Kenny Kokrine passed away peacefully at home on July 16, 2020. Kenny was a loving husband to the late Debbie Kokrine; father to KAD, Dustin and Cliff; grandfather of eight; great-grandfather to two; brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many. A full obituary will follow at a later date. Due to coronavirus, there are no gatherings or memorial services planned.





