Kenny Kokrine came to the end of his adventurous life on July 16, 2020. He packed a lot of life into his 71 years. Kenny was born to Effie and Andrew Kokrine on Dec. 5, 1948, in Tanana, Alaska, where his family had lived a mix of traditional Native life and one of commerce and crafts with the many people who integrated the interior of Alaska. The Kokrine family moved to Fairbanks in 1949 where Kenny went through school and spent the majority of his life.

Kenny attended school at Nordale Elementary, Main Junior High and graduated from Lathrop High School in 1967. In those school years he was a Junior Dog Musher, Boy Scout, a baseball player. He started in Little League and continued through playing softball with the Old-Timers. He also enjoyed basketball, cards, pool, and any competitive sport. His other passion was horseshoes. With brother Ray they developed an annual horseshoe tournament that grew to huge proportions they were no longer able to maintain. Some participants traveled to Fairbanks to partake. Those were fun times with friends and family, and Grandma Effie was as competitive as any of the younger women she played against in the women's division.

Kenny attended school in Oakland CA for Auto Mechanics in the late 1960s. When that experience ended, he was drafted into the U.S. Army. His training ended and he was soon drafted. He served as a radio operator with an infantry unit in Vietnam, attached to an airborne division. He returned to Alaska after his honorable discharge and spent years healing through visiting relatives and friends along the Yukon River and interior villages. Kenny maintained close relationships with cousins and friends, particularly those that shared the military experience, but also those who shared a love of music and stories of history. He was a good student of history and had a remarkable memory.

Kenny's life was forever changed for the better when he met Debbie Carlson and she became his forever partner. He was so proud that she chose him over her other admirers. They were married in May of 1976. Together they raised three sons, who were their pride and joy, possibly eclipsed by the arrival of their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family enjoyed holiday gatherings, cookouts, bonfires, camping, fishing, supporting each other in sports and watching their kids and grandkids participating in mud-bogging. Both Kenny and Debbie supported the Junior Dogmusher's Association for years as advisor and race-marshal. They were both a lot of fun to be around and their children enjoyed including them in the get-togethers that continued when they became adults. They were a close-knit family that included nephews Charles and Sage Kokrine, plus some of their adopted children including Ray Smith.

Kenny's career included being a wildfire fighter and proud member of IBEW, from which he retired. He was a member of American Legion Post 11. He was a shareholder of Doyon, Ltd, and Tozitna, Ltd of Tanana. The family would like to acknowledge their appreciation to these entities for their involvement and support through the years.

Several years ago Kenny and Debbie started working on his "Bucket List." These adventures included a cruise to Hawaii and a return trip to Maui, which they had fallen in love with. Kenny was an avid football fan and a die-hard Seattle Seahawks backer, so four trips to see the Seahawks followed. They also enjoyed two Pro Bowl games in Hawaii! Sundays during football season were spent in front of his large screen TV, often joined by his sons, grand-children and nephews!

Kenny is survived by his children Kenneth (known as KAD), Dustin, and Cliff (Edith). Also KAD's children Kyla (Cameron and their children Charles and Hudson), Kyle, Natalie and Ashlynn and his former wife and mother of his children Tarah Smith; Dustin's children Jordan, Maya and Carter; Cliff's daughter Chloe and Edith's children Robyn, Jalen, and Melinda. He is also survived by his sisters Deanna Linzner; Annette Freiburger (Vince), Cindy Herod; and sister-in-law Melody Kokrine. Nephews include Charles and Sage Kokrine; Brent and Michael Freiburger; Jerry and Jayson Pearson; Andrew and Michael Moseley. Nieces include Janet Pearson, Lynn Pearson, Vicky Hiner, Cori Chandler, Shonda Herod, Kendra Coleman and Dayna Folger. There are many cousins and their families, great-nieces and nephews, and close friends. Kenny was close to many cousins who have passed but was still regularly visited by cousins Willard Kennedy and Alan Svoboda, plus nephew and neighbor Jerry Pearson.

Kenny was predeceased by his wife Debbie; parents Andrew and Effie Kokrine; brothers Robert and Raymond Kokrine; sisters Eleanor Plaas (her children Sandra, Katrina and Ben) and Mary Pearson; nephew Russell Linzner and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and relatives that welcomed him on that beautiful shore. RIP, Kenny!

Due to the Coronavirus the family does not plan any memorials. Condolences will be welcomed for the Kokrine Family, PO Box 58327, Fairbanks, AK 99711. The family wishes to thank all those who have reached out, sent prayers and made a toast to Kenny!

The family has entrusted the care of Kenny to Fairbanks Funeral Home.

