Kevin Tyler Evans, 25, beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, friend to many, unexpectedly went to the Lord on Aug. 29, 2020. He was born on June 8, in Fairbanks, Alaska, to Karen Evans and Glen Sam. He has one sibling, Daphne Attla.

Kevin grew up in Galena, Alaska. He attended the Sidney Huntington School and received his diploma and GED from the Alaska Military Youth Academy (AMYA) at Fort Richardson.

He was his grandpa's right hand man. He would help his grandpa by cutting wood, checking the fish net, hauling water, working on boats, hunting and whatever else needed to be done. He was a fun and easy-going guy who had a big heart.

Kevin was a jack of all trades but mostly he was a laborer, who lived in Galena, Alaska, with his girlfriend Tyler Ekada and their daughter Ava and son Ace.

Kevin was preceded in death by grandparents Tony Sr. and Emily Sam, Uncles Kenny Sr. and Leonard Sam, Kenny and Kevin Evans, Aunties Darlene Sam and Daphne Evans, cousin Wesley Thurmond and his good friend Tristan Vent.

Kevin is survived by his loving family, Tyler Ekada, Ava and Ace Evans, Gemma Evans, his mother Karen Evans, father Glen Sam, sister Daphne Attla, grandparents Dick and Lilly Evans, Aunts Sylvia, Diane (Sonny), Cherie (Kenny), Holly, Eliza (Fred), Joyce (Floyd), Gertie, Elsie (Harold), Valerie (William), Uncles Alfred, Emil (Karen), Darrel (Shirley), Virgil (Susie), cousins and friends.

Kevin was laid to rest at Louden Cemetery on Sept. 5, 2020.

