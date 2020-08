It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Kristine Ann Jenkins (nee Staley) on July 4, 2020. She was born on March 23, 1957, in Spokane, Washington, and most recently lived in North Pole, Alaska. She is survived by her daughters, Katharine Armbruster, Michelle Jenkins and Kori Jenkins. Given the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service in her honor will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store