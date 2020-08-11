On Saturday, July 4, 2020, Kristine (Kris) Ann Jenkins, beloved sister and mother and a friend to many, passed away at the age of 63. Kris was born on March 23, 1957, in Spokane, Washington to Naomi and Harold Staley. She graduated from North Central High School in Spokane in 1975, joined the Air Force, met her husband Warren while they were both stationed at Homestead Air Force Base in Florida, spent time in Germany and South Dakota before moving to Alaska, and there raised three daughters - Katharine, Michelle, and Kori. Kris graduated from the University of Alaska Fairbanks with a bachelor's degree in social work in 2002 and then from the University of Hawaii with a master's in social work in 2003. From then, she traveled the world, working as a therapist for the Department of the Defense. Her work took her to Hawaii, Germany, South Korea, and finally back to Alaska.
Along the way, Kris collected friends and memories, going on numerous adventures - always with a camera in hand and a smile on her face. She would always say that a stranger is a friend you haven't met yet, and all of her friends - from all over the world and in all walks of life - can attest that she lived by that motto. She had an adventurer's spirit, always willing to go new places and try daring activities. She jumped out of planes and off buildings, swam in several oceans, watched caribou calving in central Alaska, attended an Olympic hockey game and the 2018 opening ceremony in Korea, and visited penguins in Antarctica. One of her life goals was to visit all seven continents, and she succeeded, taking beautiful photographs all along the way. And while she loved all of that, she loved being a friend, a mother, and a grandmother even more. She was always telling stories and jokes with an infectious laugh that was guaranteed to bring a smile to your face. She loved visiting friends and hosting them, sharing photos and memories, and bragging about her daughters and grandchildren.
Kris was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Naomi, and her siblings Annetta, Skip, Ray, and LaVaune. Her brother Keith (Cynthia) Bly passed away only three weeks after Kris. She is survived by her daughters, Katharine (Scott) Armbruster, Michelle Jenkins, and Kori Jenkins; her grandchildren, Taylor, Kiara, and Koen; her brothers, Charles (Laurie) Staley, Donald (Lisa) Staley and David Staley; her sister, Karen Perez; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Given the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a memorial service for Kris at a later date. She will be buried in Spokane, with her parents and sister. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Kris's memory to the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill (www.nami.org
) in honor of the advocacy and work to which she devoted much of her life.