1992 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Kyle Sterling Pitka Stark passed away unexpectedly on March 14, 2019, in Fairbanks. Kyle was born on May 2, 1992, to Liza DeWilde and Wayne Pitka in Fairbanks. He grew up in Fairbanks where he was raised by the Pitka Stark family. He was adopted at a young age by his auntie Emily Pitka and uncle Wesley Stark and their daughter Calee. He was blessed with two families that loved and always supported him.

Kyle attended school in Fairbanks and was a wrestler in middle and high school. He loved to bike and skateboard in his free time and spent many hours at Joel's Skate Park perfecting his jumps. He was a fearless skateboarder that always bounced back even after some pretty daring moves and injuries.

He was an active kid with a big smile on his face and who didn't like to sit still. He was always ready to try something new and had an artistic flare both as a writer and artist and enjoyed drawing, writing funny rap tunes, making unique pottery or playing his guitar. He graduated from North Pole High School and worked summers as a fire fighter.

He was a kind, caring, friendly, easygoing soul that always hugged everyone and made them feel welcomed. He loved to crack jokes and laugh with his friends and family. Kyle enjoyed the outdoors and went snow machining, four wheeling, fishing, boating and hunting whenever he could. He spent many summers in fish camp near Rampart and Huslia and winters visiting family in the Phoenix area.

Kyle was a proud native dancer who enjoyed going to local native events and helping at potlatches. He was a big sports fan who avidly cheered on his teams at the Yukon 800 boat races, dog races and local basketball and hockey games.

Kyle will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends. He is survived by his dad Wayne Pitka (Bobbie Jo), adopted parents Emily Pitka and Wesley Stark, and siblings Rita Pitka, Wayne DeWilde, Lewis Sunnyboy and Calee Stark.

He comes from a large family and is also survived by his grandmother Wilma Eibner, his many aunts, uncles and cousins from the Pitka, Stark, DeWilde and Adams families in Fairbanks, Rampart, Huslia, Anchorage and Phoenix and close family, Terry and Sharon Sunnyboy, who always welcomed Kyle into their home.

He was preceded in death by his loving mother, Liza DeWilde and grandparents, Sam and Eliza Pitka Sr. and Lloyd and Amelia DeWilde.

Visitation will be held at noon on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church and the service will begin at 1 p.m. He will be laid to rest immediately following the service at Birch Hill Cemetery and a traditional potlatch will be held at the David Salmon Tribal Hall after the burial.

Those who wish to remember Kyle with a gift may make a contribution to Joel's Skate Park, 1890 Marika Road, Fairbanks, AK 99709.

Arrangements were made by Chapel of Chimes Funeral Home. Published in Daily News-Miner on Mar. 19, 2019