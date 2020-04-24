|
Lamduan "Ann" R. Hathaway passed away on April 3, 2020, in Fairbanks, Alaska, at the age of 73. She was born on April 22, 1946, in Sung Noen, Thailand. She met her husband in 1970, and they spent 50 loving years together.
Ann resided in North Pole, Alaska, for 38 years. She was an avid fisherwoman and had a real passion for gardening and especially her flowers. She also was a fantastic cook and shared her love for cooking Thai food with her family and friends.
Ann is survived by her husband, three children, and five grandchildren, all of whom loved her deeply and will never forget her wit, charm and undying love.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Apr. 24, 2020