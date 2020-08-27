LaNeta Stuart was born on July 8 in Batesville, Arkansas, to Clay and Freda Stuart. Her father was in England flying on a B-17 as a ball turret gunner at the time of her birth. When World War II was over and he was discharged, the family moved to the Wenatchee/Okanagan area to grow apples. In 1948 her brother Pete completed the family.
In the spring of 1959, Clay went to Fairbanks, looking for a new way to support his family. When school was out, Freda sold the orchard, house, and most of their belongings, loaded her children up and drove to Fairbanks. In those days you had to plan ahead as accommodations were few and far ahead on the approximately 1,800 miles of gravel road. But by the time they arrived in Fairbanks, Neta knew she had reached her forever home: Fairbanks, Alaska!
In the fall of 1959, on the first day of school, Neta met Bill Campbell. She and Bill were married in 1961; she remained in school and graduated with her class from Lathrop High School. During the winter of 1961, their son Stuart was born. In spring of 1963, Crystal joined the family. Later that year they moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where Bill completed his education in computer science and Neta worked at the Phoenix Credit Bureau and Motorola.
Eventually they decided to divorce and grandmother Freda flew to Phoenix and brought Stuart and Crystal; back to Fairbanks. Neta then drove from Phoenix to Fairbanks by herself, with the car packed with everything she could squeeze in (including a swing set!). Accommodations along the Alaska Highway were much better than in 1959, but most of the road was still gravel. She had nine flat tires, and she had never changed a flat tire in her life. Upon arriving in Fairbanks she said that if she couldn't afford an airline ticket, she was never leaving - and she has pretty much stuck to that.
Shortly after arriving back in Fairbanks, she was hired as a six-week temporary at the UAF Geophysical Institute. She retired 31 years later. She held all the positions in the Business Office and within approximately eight years was the business manager, a position she held until her retirement. She loved working in the Institute, loved the scientific staff and the support staff--but mostly she loved her Business Office staff, some of whom had worked together 25 years or more. they were family.
In 1967 Neta married Richard (Dick) Stilkey, coming home from their honeymoon in Dawson just in time for the 1967 flood. They had moved into a home in Island Homes, with all of their combined belongings. A few days later they were awakened by someone pounding at their door - they had to evacuate!
Then came the busy years, with growing children and a full-time job. She was a hockey mom and a softball mom. (She also played softball on the GIBO team for a few years!) She made sure that there was a full nutritious meal on the table every night. If a friend needed her, she was there for them. Dick usually had an airplane, and together they visited a great many off-road places, landing on gravel bars to fish and camp. the children grew up as her position at the Institute gradually increased in responsibility.
She retired in 1997 to spend more time with Dick, who was settling in Montana. In 2004, she sold their home in Fairbanks and moved to Montana to be with Dick full time. In Montana she made many wonderful friends, including those from BUGS, Ferndale Sewing Circle (even though she could not sew a stitch), Ladies Afternoon Reading Group, and Eating Club. She volunteered at the Big Fork food bank for 16 years and the other volunteers and the clients became new friends. She was an avid reader and a creative gardener. She was always a proud Democrat.
When Neta received the diagnosis of cancer, she got second opinions - and then faced the reality of her cancer with her usual intelligence, courage and grace. She died on Aug. 25, 2020, at her home in Big Fork, Montana. Her smile and spirit will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 53 years, Dick; son, Stuart (Debra) Campbell; grandsons, Wesley and Brandon Campbell and Clay Easterling; granddaughter, Sara Easterling; mother-in-law, Nita Showalter; aunt, Frances Smith; and many cousins, all of Fairbanks. She is also survived by uncle, Claud Stuart, of Springfield, Missouri; brother-in-law, Jay Stilkey; sisters-in-law, Debbie and Lynn Stilkey, all of Post Falls, Idaho; sister-in-law, Lesley Stuart, and nephew, Seth Stuart, of Bellevue, Washington; niece, Lorinda Thompson, of Ventura, California; and many cousins from across the nation.
Neta was preceded in death by her father and stepmother, Clay and Helen Stuart; mother and stepfather, Freda and Jack Pruitt; brother, Pete Stuart; and daughter, Crystal Easterling.
At a later date there will be a celebration of life in Fairbanks for her family and friends. Her ashes will be interred with her daughter Crystal's at the Northern Lights Memorial Cemetery. If you wish to make a donation in Neta's memory, please consider the Pioneers of Alaska Women's Igloo No. 8 Kitty Hensley House, P.O. Box 70656, Fairbanks, AK 99707; the Fairbanks Library Foundation, 1215 Cowles St., Fairbanks AK 99701, or a charity of your choice
Neta would like everyone to know that she had a wonderful life, a family that she adored and that adored her, many wonderful friends, a profession that she loved, and many wonderful adventures.