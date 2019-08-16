|
Larry Hagel, former Fairbanksan, passed away June 10, 2019, in Yuma, Arizona.
Larry was born Dec. 13, 1926, in Mandam, North Dakota. At the start of World War II, he moved to Spokane, Washington. Larry served four years in the Pacific with the Merchant Marines. During the Korean War, he spent another two years of service based in Fairbanks.
Following his time in the service Larry served as an apprentice in operating engineers for four years. He worked construction from 1951, retiring in 1988. Larry met and married Lael Burlingame on Aug. 13, 1954, in Fairbanks. They had three sons and one daughter.
Larry and Lael moved to Merlin, Oregon, in 1983. After Larry retired, they traveled, spent winters in Arizona and summers in Oregon, eventually purchasing a home in Yuma. He loved to fly, hunt, fish and travel. Larry also loved woodworking, dancing, music and getting together with friends for an evening of games.
Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Lael. He is survived by his children, Russell (Pat Ann) Hagel, Betty (Richard) Lawrence, Steven Hagel and Pete Hagel. He leaves behind many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Larry spent the past 16 years with his partner, Ellie Morrison. He will be missed by those who knew him and remembered for his smile and sense of humor.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Aug. 16, 2019