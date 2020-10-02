1/
Larry Jackson Stephens of North Pole, Alaska, Sept. 2, 1948 to Sept. 24, 2020.
Larry was born in Fort Payne, Alabama, on Sept. 2, 1948. Larry passed away on Thursday Sept. 24, 2020, peacefully at Providence Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska. Larry enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle, fishing and his business powder coating. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughter, Phyllis; son-in-law, Shawn; son, Larry; daughter-in-law, Victoria; and 10 grandchildren: Justin, Breanna, Brooke, Madison, Morgan, Noelani, Shaylin, Isaac, Kai and Kayden. He is loved and missed by many family and friends. A private family viewing will be held in Wasilla, Alaska, and a later celebration of life will be held in North Pole, Alaska, at a later date. As Larry would always say, "It is what it is."

Published in Daily News-Miner on Oct. 2, 2020.
