|
|
Laura Lee passed away Jan. 6, 2020, in Fairbanks, Alaska.
Laura was born July 17, 1936, in Orofino, Idaho, to Ray to Elsie Fulwyler. She grew up in Idaho and Washington. Her father worked construction so they traveled to many states.
Laura married JR Lee and they raised their sons, Ray and Gary. They moved a lot due to JR's work. His work brought them to many areas of Alaska, including Kenai, Soldotna, Fairbanks and North Pole. After JR retired, they moved to Umatilla, Oregon. However, they continued to return to Alaska.
Laura lived in Umatilla until JR's passing when she moved back to Alaska to be with family. She lived with her son Ray and his family until October, when she moved into Frontier Assisted Living, where she made many friends and enjoyed their company. Her family is grateful for the tender loving care given to Laura by home health care PCAs (Chris and Ginger) and the staff at the Frontier.
Laura was predeceased by her son, Gary; her husband, JR; and her parents.
Laura is survived by her son Ray (Debbie); grandsons, Jason (Desiree), Joshua, Jeffrey and Jacob; great-grandchildren, Adelle, June, Edison, Brantley and Chase; brothers, Curt and Bill Fulwyler and families; and sister-in-law, Carolynn Sheffield and family.
A memorial service was held in Fairbanks.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Jan. 13, 2020