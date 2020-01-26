|
LaVoun Campbell passed away on Jan. 15, 2020. She leaves behind her loving sister Shirley Sizemore with her husband John; her wonderful brother, Lorn Lushenko; her ex-husband of 25 years, Wayne Campbell; and her devoted son, Christopher Campbell, with his lovely wife, Julie, and their amazing children, Maverick and Phoenix, who were so adored by their Grandma Campbell. LaVoun grew up in the small town of Max, North Dakota. After graduating from high school she and her sister attended Bible School in Canada, where she stayed on and worked at the school for two years. She met and married Wayne, who was in the U.S. Air Force, and their last assignment was at Eielson Air Force Base, where they stayed until he retired. They had built their home in North Pole, and she worked at Eielson Air Force Base in Civil Service for 24 years. She retired in 2009 for a total of 35 years in Civil Service. Her greatest love during her life was for Jesus Christ, her loving savior, and she is now sitting at the feet of Jesus, thanking Him for dying on the cross and saving her from a life of sin and bringing her to heaven. That was the easiest decision she had ever made, to trust God as her savior after living a full life. She will be spending eternity thanking Him for loving her so much and providing the way for her to be with Him in glory. There will be no memorial service due to her wishes, but any gifts should be donated to KJNP (Christian Television Station) in North Pole.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Jan. 26, 2020