Lawrence Edwards, age 73, of Fairbanks, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
Lawrence was born on March 14, 1947, in Alatna, Alaska, to Jimmy and Ann (Nictune) Edwards. Lawrence served his Country Honorably in the U.S. Army serving in Vietnam. He was a former First Chief of Alatna, former President of Koyitlotsina, Limited, and a Crew Boss for Allakaket Fire Crew. His family said, "Thank you to everyone who is helping and donating through this hard time. Much appreciated."
Lawrence is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jonnie, James and Archie Edwards; and sister, Bevlah Edwards. He is survived by his daughter, Loretta Linus, of Fairbanks; son, Lawrence Edwards, of Fairbanks; sisters, Carol Cleveland and Amelia Edwards; and brother, Charles Edwards.
Funeral Services will be held in Fairbanks on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Blanchard Family Funeral Home, 611 Noble St., and Burial services with military honors on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Alatna, Alaska, at 11 a.m.
