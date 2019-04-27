Lawrence (Larry) Irving Dunlap, 70, left the earth but not the hearts of his loved ones on April 17, 2019. He is survived by his sons, Joseph and Thomas Dunlap; daughters, Bethany Wood and Rebecca Johnson; two beautiful grandchildren, Luna and Ezra Dunlap; brother, Michael Dunlap; and sisters, Kelly Allen and Tracy Nicholson. He was the eldest son of Dr. Lawrence Dunlap and Betty Dunlap.

Larry was an intelligent and loyal man with a mischievous smile. Born in Anaconda, Montana, Larry relocated to Fairbanks as a child and became a lifelong resident. He spent his high school and college years acquiring top awards for track and long distance running. In 1980, he married Susan Cuber and had four children together. He always said his children were his proudest accomplishment in life. He will be dearly missed as a papa, grandfather, husband, brother and friend.

A gathering of close family members will be holding a private memorial.