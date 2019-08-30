|
|
Bud was born on March 11, 1930, in Flint, Michigan. His parents were Lawrence Johnson and Agnes FyFe. Bud lived in Flint and Mount Morris during his school years, and graduated in 1948 from Mount Morris Consolidated High School. Bud then joined the Navy Seabees in June 1948, and served four years, stationed in California. Bud spent 24 months on Guam, saw Hawaii, Eniwetok, Wake, Japan and Okinawa, and did a short tour of Korea with the 1st Marine Air Wing at K-3 and K-6.
In June 1952, Bud went to Fairbanks, where he lived for the next 40 years. He worked construction, as an aircraft mechanic, an auto mechanic, in the U.S. Postal Service, for the state of Alaska, at FMH, at Alaska International Air and a dozen other jobs. Bud left Alaska in March 1992 and went to Oregon, Idaho, Washington and back to Salmon, Idaho, where he lived until his death on Aug. 23.
Bud's remaining family consists of a handful of first cousins scattered across the states. There will be no service, and Bud's ashes will be scattered by friends into the Lemhi or Salmon rivers. For those Fairbanksans who remember Bud, may we all delight in our memories. It was an honor to know Bud and have him in our lives.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Aug. 30, 2019