Lawrence Michael Doppler passed away peacefully on Dec. 27, 2019. He was loved and cherished deeply by all who knew him.
Mike, as he was known by his friends and family, was born on Feb. 24, 1939, in Bismarck, North Dakota. He grew up on the family farm, working hard along with his five brothers. After high school, where he excelled at both sports and academics, he attended Bismarck junior college and Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington.
While in college, he decided to join the Jesuits to study to become a Catholic Priest. He spent 12 years in the seminary before deciding to leave on sabbatical and took a teaching job in Fort Yukon in 1976. It was there that he met his wife, Mary Elizabeth Frost and they were married Aug. 15, 1980.
Over the next 25 years they lived in several villages, where he was a teacher, principal, basketball coach and counselor. In 1986, they welcomed a daughter, Colleen, and then another girl, Lisa, in 1988. After retiring from teaching, he continued to work for a treatment center alongside his wife until fully retiring to care for his wife while she battled leukemia.
He is survived by his two daughters, Colleen and Lisa and brothers Kenneth, Dennis, Johnny and Billy. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary; brother, Ettienne and his parents, Lawrence Sr. and Margaret Doppler.
His funeral service was held on Jan. 2, 2019. Condolences and any kind words or memories can be made on the Blanchard Family Funeral Home website.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Jan. 10, 2020