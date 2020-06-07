Aug. 15, 1946 - May 30, 2020
Lifelong Fairbanksan Lawrence "Larry" Robert Ostnes, passed away in an accident on May 30, 2020, while enjoying the great state he loved.
Larry was born to Leif R. Ostnes and Meredith (Toy) Andrews at St. Joseph's Hospital on Aug. 15, 1946. He graduated in 1965 from Lathrop High School.
He met his forever sweetheart Janice Birklid in the third grade, as she was the younger sister of his childhood buddy Gary. They began dating shortly after high school. After a brief summer romance, and a delay by the Great Flood of 1967, they were married that fall on Oct. 28. He spent the rest of his life courting her and they were constantly by each other's side.
Larry was bit by the mining bug at an early age. He spent his childhood summers in Flat mining with his grandparents, Lars and Elise Ostnes, continued mining in his adulthood, and he later looked forward to spending his summers at the family mining camp. After retirement, he, along with his beloved sweetheart, became reverse snowbirds and lived in Fairbanks during the winters so he could spend summers along the riverbanks of the family mine - their favorite place. He was always amazed by the beauty of Alaska and the adventures it provided.
After his initiation in Nov. 1966, Larry spent his working career as a proud member of the Local 302, retiring in November 2001. He was involved in highway and road construction projects across Alaska, and was a master Operator of all Heavy Equipment. His meticulous snow removal skills are legendary. He served in the Army National Guard after high school. Larry was also a member of Fairbanks Lutheran Church, the Pioneers of Alaska and the Elks Lodge.
As he aged, though not necessarily matured, his beautiful white hair made him easy to find in a crowd. The quick-witted, charming silver fox, was a maker of magic moments. For example, he convinced his grandkids that his birch tree was a special hybrid which allowed them to pick the most beautifully polished apples year round. He showed his love for his kids and grandkids by spending countless hours building snow forts, holding tea parties, untangling necklaces, throwing baseballs, and attending concerts, curling and many other sporting events, even when it involved travel across the country. His great nieces and nephews referred to him as "Funny Larry." Ever the athlete, he enjoyed downhill and cross-country skiing, hiking, and sports in the backyard with family and friends.
Making others happy made Larry happy. Always the host, he enjoyed sharing the beauty of remote Alaska with friends and family and even with those passing by. He didn't hesitate to lend a hand, even when it meant firing up the dozer to provide safe river crossings for those traveling through. "Piece of cake," he would say.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, step-father Gilbert Andrews, his favorite in-laws Naimy Birklid and Bill Birklid and brothers-in-law Jack Birklid, Gary Birklid and Bob Ramsey. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Janice Ostnes; children, Lori (Ty) Schommer, Lance Ostnes, Nels "Jason" (Jennifer) Ostnes; grandchildren, Naimy (Levi) Weis, Alhrik, Gannon and Adeline Schommer, Lucy, Kiersten and Bode Ostnes; siblings, Dianne Ramsey, Carol (Ted) Murphy, and Jeanne (Tim) Benintendi; siblings-in law Bill (Bev) Birklid, Denny Birklid, Marceile (Stubby Shefchik) Birklid, Ron (Cathy) Birklid; and many loving nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews and numerous "cousins" and friends in Alaska and throughout the U.S.
Due to current restrictions of COVID-19, a private, family invitation only funeral service will be held at Fairbanks Lutheran Church on June 18 at 2 p.m. The family requests that you join them for the live-streamed service - fairbankslutheranchurch.org - follow the online worship service links.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Larry's memory to the Fairbanks Curling Club Junior Curling Program, 1962 Seond Ave., Fairbanks, AK 99701, or Fairbanks Lutheran Church Building Fund, 1012 Cowles St., Fairbanks, AK 99701.
Larry's wife and family would like to thank family, friends and the Fairbanks community for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time.
Arrangements were made by Chapel of Chimes Funeral Home.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Jun. 7, 2020.