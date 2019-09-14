|
Len A. Ramras passed Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in San Francisco, California.
Len is survived by husband, Rick Appleby, of San Francisco; brother, Jay Ramras, of Fairbanks; stepmother, Gwen Ramras, of Fairbanks; and sister, Tanana Rossing, of Boulder, Colorado.
Services will be held Wednesday, Sept. 18. Service is from noon-1 p.m. at Synagogue Congregation Or HaTzafon, graveside service is at 2 p.m. at Birch Hill Cemetery and a reception will be held from 4-7 p.m. at Pikes Landing hotel. Friends are invited to attend any or all of the services.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Sept. 14, 2019