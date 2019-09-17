|
|
Len A. Ramras, fondly known as Logan, was born June 1, 1967, in Fairbanks. He passed Sept. 10, 2019. Len was the younger son of Dorothy Telis Ramras and Dan Ramras. He was a fun-loving child who played soccer, basketball and learned to water ski at Harding Lake. Len had a desire to be an actor early on. He would do skits with Tana for the family and starred in drama productions at Lathrop High School. Len graduated from Lathrop a year early and left for the Big Apple, New York, to start his acting career. While in New York, Len attended New York University but then focused solely on his acting. He starred in many commercials and a foreign file, "DAS SCHWEIGEN DES DICHTERS," in 1986. Len played Gideon Lifchitz. The film was shown at the Cannes Film Festival and Len was invited to attend as the second lead actor.
After his mother passed away, he sought out his other passion, animals. At one time, he had considered becoming a veterinarian. He moved to the west coast, interned in the Pacific Northwest and became a certified dog trainer. Later after moving to Southern California, Len decided to move to San Francisco. There he met Richard Appleby (Rick). They fell in love and married in October 2017. The family shared this event with much love and happiness. They have had 15 wonderful years together. He and Rick had two Rottweilers, Thunder and Lightning. They are known as "the boys." The family has come to know them and see how gentle, loving and playful they are to anyone who wants to pet and adore them.
Len's love of dogs was uppermost in his heart. He started his successful business, "Out of the Doghouse." In honor of his brother, Jay named a dog park at Pike's Waterfront Lodge, "Lenny's Dog Park." It has the Rottweiler logo from Len's business, complete with fire hydrant and doghouse.
Len suffered from achalasia the last ten years of his life. This disease affects the esophagus and often causes pain, and aspiration in the lungs, often leading to pneumonia and hospitalization. He had to reduce his work load last year in an effort to battle the disease. He had two surgeries but had no relief. There is no cure for achalasia.
Len is survived by his loving husband, Rick Appleby; brother, Jay Ramras; stepmom, Gwen Ramras; stepsister, Tanana Rossing; nieces, Jewels Ruth Ramras, Hannah and Kendall Rossing; and many loving cousins in New York and the west coast, particularly California.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Sept.18, at Congregation Or HaTzafon, 1744 Aurora Drive, noon-1 p.m., with a Memorial Reception at the Binkley Room, Pikes Waterfront Lodge from 4-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to "Pets are Wonderful Support" (PAWS). This organization keeps people and their companion animals together. The family would like to honor his passion for dogs and in particular those who help humans deal with illness.
Len loved Fairbanks, loved his family and went to heaven way too early.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Sept. 17, 2019