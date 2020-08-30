1/1
Leonhard Ruesch
1945 - 2020
April 6, 1945 - July 15, 2020
Leonhard Markus Ruesch, 75, passed away at his home in Chugiak, Alaska, on Wednesday, July 15.
Leonhard had battled multiple myeloma cancer for the past year, but never lost his spirit for good food and drink with family and friends. He was born in Landschlacht, Switzerland, and moved to Alaska in the mid-1970s. Leonhard was a professional pastry chef who loved to travel, try new things, cook with his family and graciously welcome visitors into his home.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 25 years, Cherrie Ruesch, and his brother, Theodore "Teddy" Ruesch. Leonhard is survived by his five children Whitney, Chase, Sasha, Sebastian and Champagne, and granddaughter Morgan.
His enthusiasm for life will live on in those he has positively effected. A celebration of life will be held next spring in Chugiak.

Published in Daily News-Miner on Aug. 30, 2020.
