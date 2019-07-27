|
Lillie B. Smith departed this earth peacefully on July 18, 2019. She was 78 years old.
Lillie was born May 15, 1942, to the late Dora and Jesse Brooks in Postell, Arkansas. She was the youngest of three daughters. In 1964, at the young age of 19, Lillie made her journey to Fairbanks. Her first job in Fairbanks was as a maid for the Polaris Hotel. Lillie went on to work for the Alaska pipeline for three years until she landed a career as a custodian in 1980 with the North Star Borough School District. Lillie worked 23 years with the North Star Borough School District and retired in 2003. Lillie was a pillar in the Fairbanks community due to her selfless service and random acts of kindness. Although Lillie shared her love and passion for cooking, baking, NBA basketball, gardening and sewing, she often used these skills and interests to reach out to others in their time of need. Her homemade pound cakes, pies and southern cooking were cherished among local Fairbanksans. Lillie was also distinguished for her fashionable clothing and church hats.
Lillie accepted Christ at a young age and was active in her church community until her passing. She was the matriarch and spiritual foundation for her family. Her strength, steadfastness and dedication were evident in how she reared her children. She was a lifelong member of St. John Baptist church where she served on the mother's board and within various committees and ministries. Lillie's favorite scripture was Philippians 4:11.
Lillie is preceded in death by her sisters, Versie Bradley and Alma Lindsey; son, Derrick Brooks; and nephew, Preston Bradley.
Lillie is survived by her children, Featherine Brooks, of Chicago, Illinois, Jeffrey Brooks, Jesse Brooks, Alma Butler (Earl) and Aleta Smith, of Alaska; grandchildren, AJ Adams, Sereniti and Marcus Lee, of Chicago, Illinois, Jeffrey Brooks Jr. (Tiffany), Amayah McRavin, Aliyah and Arianah Butler, of Alaska; great-grandchildren, Aiyanna, Adrian and Amara Adams, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jeffrey III and June Marie Brooks, of Alaska; nieces and nephews, Lillie Lindsey, Octavia Lindsey (Donnell) and Cecilia (Elbert) Lyons, of Chicago, Illinois, Ronnie Davis (Monica), of Texas, and Brutia Bradley, of South Carolina; great-nieces and nephews, Tynisha, Artecia and Mathias Lindsey of Chicago, Illinois, Shawna Lindsey of Chicago, Illinois, DeRonn Davis, of Texas, Damian Bonnier (Quadisha), Preston and Symphony Bradley, of South Carolina, and Christina Lyons, of Chicago, Illinois; great-great-nieces and nephews, Davarious, DeAndre Lindsey and Adora Barren, of Chicago, Illinois, Trayvion and Elijah Bradley, of South Carolina, and one godson, Maquise Odutola, of Alaska. She also leaves to cherish her memory and legacy a host of extended family and friends. Lillie will be greatly missed by many who respected and loved her genuineness. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and a true friend to all who were blessed enough to know her. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2019, at St. John Baptist Church, 802 17th Ave., Fairbanks.
Published in Daily News-Miner on July 27, 2019