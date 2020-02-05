|
Linda Lee (Mattielli) Hall, 82, passed away in her sleep on Jan. 29, 2020, in the comfort of her home, with family at her side.
Linda Lee was born on Jan. 24, 1938, to Anthony "Tony" and Verna (Lund) Mattielli in Cle Elum, Washington. She spent her early years in their family home on East Third Street where all the local kids gathered. They filled their time riding horses, playing kick the can and orchestrating endless pranks. At an early age Linda and her siblings were introduced to the Cle Elum and Roslyn milk route by helping their mother, Verna, before the start of school. The milk route would remain an integral part of her life.
Linda Lee would go on to leave her mark at Cle Elum High. She was part of ASB, Canteen Committee, Pep Club and Senior Prom Queen. Her kindness led to popularity and followed her all through life.
She went on to marry her high school sweetheart, Danny Lee Hall, in June of 1957. In no time at all they welcomed their daughter, Cherie Lynn (Hall) Brumbaugh born in Ellensburg, Washington.
Two years later to this union, they added their second daughter Toni Jean (Hall) Gamble, also born in Ellensburg, Washington.
Now with two small children, Linda Lee and Danny made Cle Elum their home. Danny worked on the Milwaukee Railroad and Linda Lee took over her mother's milk route. After a few years, work opportunities led them briefly to Montana, where they met their lifelong friends, Floy and Floyd Collins.
In 1964 work opportunities and family ties again led them to pick up roots and head "North to Alaska" where Linda's parents, Verna and Tony Mattielli, along with her brother, Warren Mattielli, already resided. They called Fairbanks their home for the next 31 years.
One of Linda Lee's first jobs up North was relieving her mom, Verna Mattielli, at the Usibelli Coal Mine as the camp cook. With two kids in tow, this journey entailed several miles by car, a river crossing, finished by a ride on the railroad tracks in the doodlebug. Once there, her job entailed cooking for up to 100 miners, three meals a day, seven days a week, in the isolation of Central Alaska.
Her other jobs included a 10-year nanny position with Fran and Hank Zawacki, who would become her lifelong friends, and then eventually worked as manager of the deli in Foodland. Her almost 20 years at the deli perfected her amazing cooking skills and led to many lasting friendships.
Linda Lee has always prioritized family and her giving nature brought an endless stream of friends and even strangers through her door. This beautiful quality would be her trademark until her very last day.
Linda Lee was so excited to retire in 1995 and rejoin her mom, sister, daughters and most of all her grandchildren, back home in Cle Elum. She would spend her next 25 years hosting and catering a multitude of gatherings, enjoying her grandchildren and even great-grandchildren.
It was a regular sight to see Linda Lee and her loving sister, Jeanie Precious, all around town at lunch, basketball games and any other social event that allowed.
Together, with the help of her two siblings Jeanie Precious and Warren Mattielli, they took care of their mother, Verna Mattielli, in her home until she passed at the age of 105.
Her kindness and generosity had no boundaries and left a lasting impression on everyone that knew her. This was extremely evident in her last couple weeks as the endless stream of family and friends flowed through the front door on East Third Street to say their goodbyes.
Linda Lee is preceded in death by her father and mother, Anthony and Verna (Lund) Mattielli, her husband, Danny Lee Hall and her brother-in-law, Tom Precious. She is survived by her sister, Jeanie (Mattielli) Precious, her brother Warren (wife Joan) Mattielli, daughters Cherie (husband Randy) Brumbaugh, and Toni Jean (husband Bill) Gamble. Granddaughters Angelina (husband Kevin) Nicholson, Brittney Kent, Rosanna (husband Pat) Weaver and Dani Lynn Gamble. Great-grandchildren Sofia, Bella and Emmy Nicholson, Paris Cantrell, and Kamilla and Fredie Weaver. She is also survived by a huge and loving extended family that we can't even begin to list.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Feb. 8 at 1 p.m. at the Cle Elum Eagles. It will be in true Cle Elum style, so bring your favorite dish. All donations in memory of Linda Lee can be made to Hospice Friends of Ellensburg, Heritage Club of Upper Kittitas County or the local Sons of Italy. Many thanks to all the people and organizations for their love and support in making Linda's last weeks/days a memorable time for her. Our hearts go out to you.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Feb. 5, 2020