Lloyd Lee Taylor, 73, died March 12, 2019, at Infinity Hospice Care in Las Vegas, Nevada, after a hard fought battle with cancer. Lloyd was born Jan. 18, 1946, in Gooding, Idaho, to Seth and Martha Taylor. He was one of nine beloved children.

Lloyd was a veteran who served in the Vietnam war as an airplane mechanic. Lloyd married Jean Metcalf August 1978, they had met in Dallas, Oregon. Later they got divorced but remained very good friends until his final days. Together Lloyd and Jean shared one child, Aaron Taylor.

Lloyd had four grand children who he enjoyed spending time with, Christine Taylor, Blake Taylor, Noah Taylor and Natilee Taylor.

Lloyd spent the majority of his working years in various fields of mining. It was very much so his passion in which he gained everlasting friendships. Lloyd loved all of his brothers, sisters, children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, wholeheartedly. He is survived by them, but also by his fur baby, Munson who was there to comfort him in his last moments of life.

Lloyd was a joy to be around, and cherished by all, and he will be truly missed. No services will be held in Nevada. His ashes will be scattered this spring on his property in Fairbanks, Alaska at which point we will hold a celebration of life. Published in Daily News-Miner on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary