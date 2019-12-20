Home

Loel F. Anderson


1954 - 2019
Loel F. Anderson Obituary
Loel F. Anderson, age 65, of Fairbanks, formerly of St. Peter, Minnesota, died Dec. 11, 2019, in Alaska.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, St. Peter, Minnesota. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at St. Peter Funeral Home, St. Peter, Minnesota, and will also continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery in St. Peter.
Loel was born April 6, 1954, in Mankato to Russell and Bernice (Hopp) Anderson. He grew up in St. Peter and moved to Alaska in 2002. He worked construction his entire life, even building his own homes. Loel always kept busy. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, canning, gardening and riding his Harley. He loved the outdoors.
Loel is survived by his siblings, Galen (Kathy) Anderson, Lori (Radley) Miller, Rhonda Witty (Bruce Hunt), Jody (Ron) Decker and Cindy (Glenn) Schmidt; numerous nieces and nephews, Wayne, Ross, Matthew, Megan, Jason, Missy, Tim, Jake, Jenna, Caitlin, Karissa, Brady, Cameron and Sean; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and nephew.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Dec. 20, 2019
