Lois Ophelia Campbell, was born December 23, 1949, to the late Edgar Jackson and Charlotte Edmond in Meridian, Georgia, where she grew up singing in her church choir since she was a little girl.

Lois graduated from Todd Grant High School in 1967, where she continued her love of singing in the high school choir and also was the head majorette in her high school band. Lois then attended Savannah State University until she graduated in 1971.

At Savannah State is where she met her future husband, Robert Preston Campbell III. Their relationship was united under holy matrimony on August 28, 1973. Lois and Robert Campbell's love produced two children and one grandchild.

Lois has always been a child of God since she was a little girl and so grew into her faith by becoming a deacon at True Victory Baptist and also participating for many years with the church choir, where she gave all the glory to God with the voice she was blessed with.

Lois worked many years for the military as a civilian contractor, but her longest stint was with the Commissary Exchange on Eielson Air Force Base. Through her tenure at the Comissary, Lois gained many life long friends, and with happiness and a little sorrow, she retired June 2018.

Lois leaves behind her legacy to be cherished by one daughter Kendra Campbell, of Atlanta, Geogia; son, Dedric Campbell, of North Pole; stepson, Spencer Campbell, of Darlingtin, South Carolina; one grandson, DeAundre Campbell, of North Pole; siblings, Helen Jackson-Haynes, Ethera Keys and Myrtice Jackson, all of New York, Martha J. Jackson, of Atlanta, and Connie J. Johnson, of Meridian, Georgia; and sister-in-law, Tressa Campbell.

Lois was proceeded in death by her husband, Robert Preston Campbell III; her mother and father, Edgar and Charlotte Jackson; her brother, Edgar Jackson Jr.; and her sister, Barbara Jackson-King.

A viewing will be held in her honor at True Victory Baptist Church 5-6 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, with a service to follow. Arrangements have been entrusted to Chapel of Chimes Funeral Home.