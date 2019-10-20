|
Loretta Lucille Bemis passed away peacefully Oct. 3, 2019, at the Fairbanks Pioneers' Home, surrounded by her family.
Born Jan. 25, 1937, to Jack and Lucille Mann of Deer River, Minnesota, she was the fifth-oldest in the family of six siblings. Loretta and her brothers and sister were raised by their Grandma Shannon.
She married William "Bill" Bemis on April 10, 1954, in Deer River. She spent time working their dairy farm and baking at Brother Ernie's Gas Station Cafe in Deer River. Eventually, they moved to Fairbanks so Bill could work construction. Loretta found herself as camp cook for the construction jobs that Bill was on. They were married for 40 years.
Loretta was a seamstress, making clothes for her kids, nieces and nephews. She taught the nieces how to crochet and bake. She started her own cake decorating business, and she would often decorate a cake to give to someone just because.
Loretta is survived by her children, Brian (Cyndi) Bemis, of Roscoe, Illinois, and Becky Johnson Perry, of Fairbanks. She also leaves grandchildren, Wyatt and Jessi Bemis, Siri and Myles Johnson and Nora and Carmen Perry; her brother, Jack (Judy) Mann, of Deer River, Minnesota, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; infant sister, Virginia; brothers, Wayne and Ernie; and sister, Florence.
There will be a reception from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Oct. 26, 2019, at the Pioneers' Home main dining room, 2221 Eagan Ave., in Fairbanks. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fairbanks Pioneers' Home Foundation in memory of Loretta Bemis, 2221 Eagan Ave., Fairbanks, AK 99701.
The family wishes to thank the Pioneers' Home staff and nieces, Kim (Mike) Fisher and Kelly (Craig) Hughes, nephew, Randy (Jean) Mann, and their children for taking excellent care of her.
Arrangements entrusted to Blanchard Family Funeral Home.
Published in Daily News-Miner from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019