Loretta Mae (Shaul) Stuck went home to be with her Lord on July 28, 2020. She passed away at the Eagles Wings Assisted Living home at the age of 97.

Loretta was born on Jan. 3, 1923, in Wichita, Kansas. Born to William Bryan and Ruth Ellen Godby Shaul, Loretta lived in both Iowa and Washington states before moving to Alaska. Loretta was a long-time Alaskan, coming to Alaska in 1949 in an old converted school bus with her family. She first settled in Anchorage, then in Fairbanks, and finally, in North Pole.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Donald William Shaul; sister, Bessie Ellen Shaul Danels; stepbrother, David Shaul; and husband, Ray Stuck.

Loretta is survived by five sons: Donald Haggerty and wife, Janelle; Robert Haggerty and wife, Donna; Richard Gilcrist and wife, Joan; John Gilcrist and wife, Betty; and George Gilcrist. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, many nieces, and nephews who all loved her dearly.

Loretta and her husband, Ray Stuck, were active in the Lions clubs. Together, they were named King and Queen of the North Pole Winter Carnival one year. Loretta loved to garden and entered many flowers and vegetables in the Tanana Valley Fair. She was known for her wit and humor to those that knew her. She will be missed.

Loretta was laid to rest at Northern Lights Memorial Park with her late husband, Ray. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Fairbanks Funeral Home.

