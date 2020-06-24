Our beloved Lorna Vent passed away June 22, 2020 at 12:42 p.m. after a lengthy illness which left her debilitated. She spent the last couple of years away from her beloved community of Huslia leaving her family and friends. She spent those years at the Denali Long Term Care where she developed many lasting relationships especially with her roommate Shelly, Denali resident Lorraine Moore and many staff members.

Lorna was born Nov. 9, 1937, at camp during the early winter season to parents Sam Tony and Sophie Ophelia. She was raised in both Cutoff and Huslia, Alaska. She spent many summers fishing on the Yukon with her family where they traveled back and forth on the Koyukuk River (scow). Because of this she had many peers with whom she grew up with from the Yukon. She cherished all of her relationships over the years including those from down river.

She was married for more than 60 years to the love of her life late Freddie Vent Sr. She and Freddie had a total of nine children; Sonia (children late David and Forest), Gordon (dec.), Freddie Nelson Vent Jr. (children Nicole, Ivan, Victor and Tristan (dec.), Harriet (children Pamela, Roger and Arielle), Ricky (Tracy), (children Misty, Richard, Leroy, John, Carl, Margaret, Norman, Maverick, Roy and Nigel), Jeff (dec.), Freda (dec.), and two infants (dec.). They also helped raise three of their grandchildren, David Fredrick Vent (dec.), Pamela Bergman (Patrick) and Misty Rose Vent and others as well.

She had nine siblings Billy (Sophie), Tony (Emily), Edna (dec.) Julia (Peter), Wilson (Eleanor), Bergman, Hudson (Selina), Roger and Ross. She has two adopted sisters Elma Jean Gillett (late Howard) and Irene Peters (late Rudy).

Lorna had many talents. She was most treasured for her keen knowledge of the Koyukon Athabascan culture and the native language of which she was fluent and was her first language. She was an educator and was generous in sharing all of these things with everyone who crossed her path. She was a master in skin sewing and beading. As a young woman she tanned her own skins using traditional techniques. She was an excellent food preparer. She and Freddie were a power team when it came to building and making their home. Lorna also had the special gift of singing with a voice that was unsurpassed by many. She helped with the creation of one of the first church song books which has been recreated on both the Koyukuk and the Yukon River.

Both she and her late husband had accepted the Baha'I Faith in the 1980s however she continued to love and practice both her traditional ways and the Episcopal Church practices as well. Lorna will be deeply missed by all of the family and friends for her unconditionally love and her acceptance of people of all race and religions.

Funeral Services will be held in Huslia. Online condolences may be made to the family at Blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.

