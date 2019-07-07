Resources More Obituaries for Lou Ann Stickman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lou Ann Stickman

June 20, 1932 - June 30, 2019

On June 30, 2019, our beautiful mother, auntie, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Lou Ann Stickman, passed away peacefully of natural causes at the Denali Center. She just turned 87.

She was born June 20, 1932, in Ketchikan to Nellie Thomas, of Wrangell, and Axel Johnson, of Sweden. She was born into the Raven Clan and her Tlingit name was Nyiska (princess). She had very fond memories of living in Haines and Craig. One of her special memories was traveling the 58 Vermay with her brother Ron, Rev. Verne Swanson and his wife Mayreld.

She graduated from Sheldon Jackson High School in 1950 and continued her education at the Sheldon Jackson Junior College, earning her associates in business administration. She then accepted a position at the Alaska Native Hospital in Tanana. There she met her first husband Tod Kozevnikoff, though their relationship did not last. Lou Ann accepted a position at the Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage. Throughout the years she worked for the U.S. government as an enrollment officer and for state of Alaska as a correctional officer. During her stay there, she met her second husband, Frederick Stickman Jr. After selling their beautiful home to Uncle Jim Stickman, they moved their family to Nulato, where she called home for the next 30 years. Nulato welcomed her with open arms, adopting her into the Nulato Tribe and giving her a house to call home. For many years she ran the Adult Recreation Center where they played "pan," pool, and sold pizza and pull tabs. She was so proud of sponsoring the first women's softball team called "Lou Ann's Firebirds." Unfortunately, things didn't work out between her and Frederick, and they slowly separated. She then met and lived with the love of her life, Walter "Jake" Ambrose.

She did not want to leave Nulato but it was doctor's orders that she be close to the hospital after suffering a heart attack in 2006.

Being in her presence was like being touched by an angel on Earth. She was very kind in all her ways, upright and just until the end of her days, sincere and true in her heart and mind, beautiful memories she left behind.

She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl (Cliff) Lewis, Corrine Stickman, Patsy Stickman and Joyce George; sons, Tod Kozevnikoff, Rowe Kozevnikoff, Walter (Elizabeth) Stickman and Ron (Phyllis) Stickman; grandchildren, Miles, Lou Ann, Caleb, Lance, Bryon, Tatiana, Gary, Kyle, Lisa, Megan, Nathan, Kierra, Levi, Robyn, Susie, Gloria, Kimberly, Edward, Audrey, Esther, Denise, Ron Jr., Molly, Chase, Francis, Frederick and Walter Jr.; and many great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Ron; her sister, June; first husband, Tod Kozevnikoff; second husband, Frederick Stickman Jr.; and her grandchildren Vaughn Kozevnikoff, Victor George II and John Charles Esmailka.

The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Denali Center that took special care of her and loved her. Her family and friends loved her dearly and gathered at services in Fairbanks at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, in the Tribal Hall. Burial followed at the Birch Hill Cemetery. Published in Daily News-Miner on July 7, 2019