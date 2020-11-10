Louann Lisette Stenberg, who loved to be called "Mama-Lou," departed this world on Oct. 30, 2020, in Fairbanks, Alaska. She was born in LaGrange, Indiana, on Dec. 7, 1960, to Robert F. Logan and Gertrude A. Keasey.
Louann was married to the love of her life, Jon Paul Stenberg, of Fairbanks, Alaska. They shared a wonderful life at their home in Fairbanks.
Louann was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as "Grandma." She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. She made friends everywhere she went. Mama-Lou was a close and dear friend to many and was known for her wonderful hugs and giving heart. Her life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32, "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."
Louann was perhaps best known in town by her work at the Cookie Jar as a morning server. She loved each and every customer and was especially attentive to her "little customers."
Louann is survived by her father, Robert F. Logan; her husband, Jon Paul Stenberg of Fairbanks, Alaska; two sisters, Rebecca Logan and Cynthia Logan, both of Howe, Indiana; two sons, Bryan A. Fenn of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Joshua F. Moss of Portland, Oregon; and four grandchildren, Kayla, Zoey, Alec and Rylee. Louann also embraced Jon's family with his son, Paul (Laura), and daughter, Sinneva (Alex), as her own.
In lieu of a service, a virtual website has been established at /www.forevermissed.com/louann-lisette-stenberg/stories.