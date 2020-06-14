Nov. 6, 1940 – June 3, 2020
Lifelong Fairbanksan Louella Hupprich passed away peacefully at home on June 3, 2020, after battling pancreatic cancer for over a year.
Louella was born to Roy Olson and Ruth (Larsen) Olson at St. Joseph's Hospital on Nov. 6, 1940.
Louella spent her early years with her family on Switch Creek in the Central Mining district where her father Roy mined and worked for the Road Commission. The family spent the winter of 1947-48 at Circle Hot Springs where Roy had a job constructing the indoor swimming pool. Ruth kept up Louella and Sylvia's schooling using the Calvert Course by mail. The girls had a good time ice skating sledding and exploring the hotel and cabins. Later the family moved to Fairbanks where she attended Main School and graduated from Lathrop High School in 1958.
She met the love of her life and husband of 53 years Fred Hupprich at the Fairbanks Curling Club (with some coordination from her parents Roy and Ruth). Together with Fred, Louella built a wonderful life in Fairbanks and raised two boys, Roy Hupprich and Noel Hupprich. She worked as the Office Manager for tax accountant and longtime friend Phyllis Church. She enjoyed camping, hiking and cross-country skiing with her friends known as the "WOWs." She was a past president and the 2017 queen regent of the Pioneers of Alaska. Louella is a devout Catholic and member of the Immaculate Conception Church.
Louella enjoyed travelling the state of Alaska and spending weekends at the family's cabin near Circle Hot Springs. The cabin had been in the family her entire life. A small two room cabin that was originally owned by Jens Langlow a longtime friend and mining partner of Louella's dad Roy. Jens Langlow was like an uncle to Louella. The cabin was moved to Central on the property of Roy and Ruth's retirement home and once again to Pioneer Acres near Circle Hot Springs where Louella, Fred, her sister Sylvia and husband Dick spent many weekends fixing it up and enjoying time with friends.
Family and friends are what meant most to Louella. She was a gracious host to many gatherings at her home. She will be missed by many.
Louella was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Ruth Olson; brother-in-law Chris Goll; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Jim and Martha Haight, George and Charmaine Hupprich, Betty and Ray Lorenz, and Bob and Donna Hupprich.
Louella is survived by her loving husband, Fred Hupprich; her two sons, Roy Hupprich and Noel Hupprich; her two grandsons, Luke and Milo; her sister, Lauris Goll; her sister, Sylvia Bouillion; her brother-in-law, Dick Bouillion; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Louella's husband, Fred, and sons, Roy and Noel, would like to thank family, friends and the Fairbanks community for their outpouring of support during this difficult time. In particular, they would like to thank Jackie Cox and the staff at Fairbanks Cancer Care, Fairbanks Hospice, Meals on Wheels, Patti Skondovitch, Tony Carl, Carole Romberg, Jody, Jason and Shayna Thomas and Shawna Pritchette for the love and support they gave during her time of need.
Flowers may be sent to Immaculate Conception Church, No. 2 Doyon Place, Fairbanks, AK 99701.
In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations be made to Fairbanks Hospice, fairbankshospitalfoundation.com.
Due to current restrictions of COVID-19 a private, family invitation only funeral service will take place at the Immaculate Conception Church on June 17 at 2:30 p.m. The family requests that you join them via the live streamed service at bit.ly/3flWV8r.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Jun. 14, 2020.