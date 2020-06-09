On Dec. 2, 2019, Louis F. Gaudreau passed away while at the Veteran's Administration Hospital in Tucson, Arizona, from pneumonia.

Louis was born on July 8, 1937, to Armand and Lea Blanchette Gaudreau in Courval, Saskatchewan, Canada. He was one of six children. Louis loved electronics and the only way he could get into electronics school was to join the US Air Force. In order to do so, Louis obtained a visa to come to the United States and joined the USAF at Butte, Montana. He did his basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. He attended Electronics School at Keesler Air Force Base, in Biloxi, Mississippi. After his one year of schooling he was selected to be an instructor, do maintenance for the school and spent five more years at Keesler Air Force Base. During his assignment at Keeler, he also spent a year overseas in Thailand during the Vietnam War. He was later stationed four years at Tempelhof Air Base in Berlin, Germany; five years at Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome, New York. It was in 1977 that Louis was sent to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. After four years in communications he retired as a Master Sargent after serving 20 years and 22 days in the USAF.

Louis married the love of his live, Adeline Maurice on Aug. 15, 1959, in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Canada. They have one daughter, Louella Gaudreau Tilman, married to Warren Tilman and have two grandsons, Nicholas and Alex. Nicholas and his wife, Nattasinee live overseas in South Korea as an active duty member of the USAF. Nicholas followed his grandfather's steps by joining the USAF. Nicholas' children Lauren and Connor are currently in Alaska while their dad is overseas. Alex, his wife, Nekyia and children Kodan and Aubrey reside in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Louis' number one passion was hockey followed by electronics. He started his own business, Lou's TV & Satellite Service Inc. after retiring from the USAF. He ran the business for 30 years installing satellite systems all over Alaska. His love of hockey brought him to join the Old Timers Hockey League in Fairbanks. For his first game he bought a used pair of skates for $35 and a pair of arctic gloves stuffed with foam. They were not the greatest skates and he had trouble skating. After his first goal, the goalie came up to him after the game and told him, he was a great stick handler but a lousy skater. After that exchange he spent $175 on better skates and the rest was history. Lou went on to become one of the better hockey players in the league. His business sponsored teams across the years and won the league championship once.

Louis was well known for his jokes; some we can't printed here. He also loved introducing himself as the son of Santa and his business card showed him and Adeline with Santa hats on. He also loved to talk with kids and tell them to be good because his dad was watching them.

Louis was well liked by his many relatives and friends. If you ever needed an idea on how to fix something, he was the go-to man. Or if you ever needed help, you could depend on him. He will be missed by all.

Louis was predeceased by his parents, brother, Allen, nephews, Jeffery Gaudreau, Matthew Beard and Curtis Hannah, and parents-in-law Jean and Lucie Maurice. He is survived by his wife Adeline, daughter Louella, brothers Real Gaudreau; Gerald and Diana Maurice Gaudreau and sisters, Blanche Gaudreau; Dolores and Claude Richard; brothers-in-law Florent and Nina Maurice; Gerald and Ardel Maurice; Denis and Betty Maurice; sister-in-law Gertrude and Fred Williams. As well as many nieces, nephews and cousins in Canada. He leaves many relatives and friends in Canada and the United States.

A service will be held at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in North Pole, Alaska, on June 27 at 10 a.m. Louis will be buried with his parents in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Canada at a later date.

