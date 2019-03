Resources More Obituaries for Louis Pyle Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Louis Randall Pyle

1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Louis Randall Pyle, an Alaska resident for 40-plus years, passed away Feb. 10, 2019, in Valdez. He is survived by the love of his life, Mary Goudreau Pyle, whom his sisters say was God's greatest gift to their brother Randy.

Randy was born April 20, 1959, to Edgar and Deloras "Dee" Pyle in Anniston, Alabama. Ed Pyle's career with the federal government took the family around the world. As the youngest child, Randy moved with them to Hawaii, Thailand and Indiana, and visited them in Panama. Fresh out of high school, he came to Alaska on a one-way ticket to be a groomsman in the wedding of his sister, Donna Pyle Walker, to Bill Walker, and decided to make Alaska his home.

In Valdez, Randy worked as a lifeguard, store clerk, construction worker and helped build roads and sidewalks in Valdez. He was always proud, even decades later, to point out the projects he helped build. He earned a process technology degree from Kenai Peninsula College. As a member of Laborers' Local No. 341, Randy was also a laborer in Washington for several years. He worked many jobs, including oil spill response.

Upon retiring from the Laborers' Union, Randy joined his dad and brother in the family charter boat business. Eventually, Randy and Mary started Lady Luck Charters, a successful fishing and hunting charter business with a fleet of three vessels. His favorite words were "Fish on!"

Ever the entrepreneur, Randy invested in a snowplow and started a snow removal business. He could be seen proudly driving his "baby" around Valdez, the snow capital of the world, while people flagged him down for his services. An accidental purchase of an excavator ("internet snafu," he claimed) led to investments in other equipment that he put to work at a local gold mine, another

great adventure.

Randy was a lover of animals and always had a pet or two on hand, a favorite being his pet monkey, George, and German shepherd, King, in Thailand and more recently his cats, Skillet and Teddy. Randy and Mary loved taking care of friends' pets and the birds in their yard. When not working, Randy enjoyed dancing, karaoke, traveling, hunting, fishing, snowmachining and all of the great outdoor adventures Alaska had to offer. A former football and baseball player, he was a professional sports enthusiast and enjoyed participating in (and winning!) sports pools.

Randy Pyle was larger than life, with a heart to match. He was captain of his ships; he was loved by many friends and relatives, and especially by his wife, Mary, whose mother hand-picked him to marry her daughter even before they met. And when they did, they knew Mary's mom was right; they were perfect for each other. Along life's way, Randy acquired nicknames like "Bull," "Cosmo" and "Rambo." His nieces and nephews lovingly referred to him as "Uncle Rambo" but the next generation of little ones thought they were hearing "Uncle Rainbow," so Uncle Rainbow he became.

Randy is survived by his wife, Mary; his sisters, Debbie McCann and Donna Walker; brother-in-law, Bill Walker; loads of nephews and nieces, Jamie Arciniega, Cody and Audra McCann, Lindsay Walker Hobson, Tessa Walker Linderman, Adam and Jordan Walker, Casey Pyle and Calin Buerge. He was predeceased by his dad, Ed Pyle; and brother, Steve. His mom, Dee Pyle, survived him by three days.

A celebration of life for Randy and his mother, Dee, will start at 4 p.m. at the Eagles Hall, with potluck following on what would have been Randy's 60th birthday, April 20, 2019, in Valdez. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Friends of the Valdez Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 231, Valdez, AK 99686.