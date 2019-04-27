|
|
|
Louise Edwin, age 64, passed away at home in Fairbanks surrounded by her family, friends and loved ones on April 25, 2019. On Tuesday, April 30, there will be a visitation at 11 a.m. followed by service at noon at the Tribal Hall. Burial to follow immediately at Birch Hill cemetery followed by potlatch at the Chief David Salmon Tribal Hall. A full obituary will follow at a later date. Online condolences may be made at blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More