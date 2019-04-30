Louise "Bubbles" Marie Holmberg Merculief Edwin, age 64, passed on peacefully April 25, 2019. Our beautiful wife, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother and friend, Louise was surrounded by family and friends at her home in Fairbanks.

Louise was born July 26, 1954, to Clara and Ralph Holmberg in Tanana. During her childhood, she lived in Tanana, Manley Hot Springs, Anchorage and Fairbanks and Los Angeles, California.

Louise graduated from Mt. Edgecumbe High School in Sitka and attained an associate's degree in accounting from Haskell Indian University in Lawrence, Kansas. At a young age, Louise was saved and was part of a group of young people known as the LOGS (Lambs of God.) She had an unwavering faith in the Lord.

She was a housewife, an accomplished bead worker, an avid bingo player and had a green thumb. Her home was always open to family and friends. She was always glad to see you. She had a warm energy, was always thoughtful, caring, calm, faithful and compassionate.

Louise was predeceased by her son, Chris; mother, Clara; father, Ralph; brothers, Rodney and Gerald; nephew, Vincent; aunts, Helen, Bertha, Lillian, Freda, Alice and Candy; uncles, Ernest, Fred, Axel, Lincoln and Rocker.

Surviving Louise are her beloved husband, Stanford Edwin; children, Alex Merculief Jr. (Kendra), Lee Kalloch (Tessa) and Cyrillia Kalloch (Brian); grandchildren, Seth, Kierra, Susannah, Madison and Alma. Siblings surviving Louise are brothers, Ralph Jr., Darrell and Fred Holmberg; sisters, Becky (Louis), Shirley (Terry), Karen (Rick) and Mona Nollner (George); and stepfather, Gordon Clark. She is also survived by many extended family and friends.

Louise will be laid to rest next to her son, Christin George at Birch Hill Cemetery.

The visitation for Louise will be at 11 a.m. April 30, 2019, followed by the funeral service at noon. Louise's burial will be at Birch Hill Cemetery and the potlatch will be at the Chief David Salmon Tribal Hall. Published in Daily News-Miner on Apr. 30, 2019