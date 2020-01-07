|
Lowell Grosvold was born on Feb. 13, 1993, and died in an avalanche snowmachining accident near Seeley Lake, Montana, on Jan. 1.
Lowell showed an aptitude for work soon after he was born. He could impersonate an engine revving, idling or cruising long before he could talk. He went to his first equipment auction before he was 3 months old. Once when Lowell was sick, his dad bought him a tractor engine. That tiny boy insisted it sat with him on the couch while he recuperated.
People who say growing up with brothers makes you tough weren't raised with three Grosvold sisters.
Young Lowell was a Boy Scout in school, and he lived by those principals of helpfulness and community all his short life.
Lowell was an ambitious kid, going to school in the day and spending evenings in his dad's, John, shop. There he tinkered and fixed snowmachines, trucks, cars and about everything else.
He graduated Anaconda High School in 2011. After working with his dad, he headed up to Alaska. This bold boy had grown into a bold man and stopped by construction sites looking for a job and he found one quickly.
There he met likeminded men who worked, played and adventured as hard as he did. His Alaska friends shared his love of snowmachines and a good time.
Lowell lived between Alaska and Montana for a few years. Then, he struck out starting his own construction company in Anaconda. Lowell was a talented carpenter and motivated boss. The homes he designed and built were constructed skillfully. They were beautiful and unique.
Lowell lived big and played hard, but he loved big too. At 21, he met brown-eyed beauty, Jessica Hall, a fellow volunteer firefighter. She is a kindred winter spirit. They were constant companions and closest confidants. Their love for each other was deep and true and obvious to those around them. They married on Jan. 13, 2018, on a mountainside. Lowell snowmachined to the altar. Jess's dad skied the bride down the snowy aisle. The reception was held in the same shop Lowell worked from every day. The same shop where his mom, Timmy, took him the day after he was born, showing him the place where he would grow up to spend so much time.
Lowell showered Jess with love and attention, giving her a Mustang for their wedding and a snowmachine this Christmas. Some people search a lifetime for a love as strong as deep as they had.
Jess was his love and his wife. But he was kind and loving to others too. He saw both his parents almost every day. He helped his sisters at every opportunity. He still worked with his dad, and often had dinner with his parents.
He was a sympathetic ear, a motivational companion. Since boyhood, he made friends with people young and old, who he could learn from and who he helped. He was fun. He was honest. He did the right thing.
Those who love him find some comfort in knowing he died doing something he was passionate about. Everyone knew his love for snowmachining. He was a phenomenal rider.
Lowell is survived in death by his wife, Jess Grosvold; his parents, John and Timmy Grosvold; his sisters, Lacie Grosvold and Rachel Walla; niece, Ayla Leichliter; mother and father-in-law Bill and Michelle (Williams) Hall; and brother-in-law Zach Hall along with numerous family and friends spread from coast to coast.
He is preceded in death by his little sister and best friend, Molly Grosvold; his grandparents, Marian and Arthur Grosvold and Rose and Keith Robison.
The family has designated Georgetown Lake Fire Department (PO Box 123 Anaconda, MT 59711) or Flathead Lutheran Bible Camp (550 Lutheran Camp Road, Lakeside, MT 59922) for memorial contributions.
Celebration of life services will be held at the Washoe Theatre at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the services at the theatre.
Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Lowell's funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Jan. 7, 2020