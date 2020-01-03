|
Lowell James Hankins passed away on Oct. 18, 2019, in Mesa, Arizona, after battling cancer for the last few years. Lowell was born Dec. 10, 1942, in Great Falls, Montana. Lowell was the oldest of four children born to John Wesley Hankins and Dorothy May (Steele) Hankins. Lowell spent his formative years on the ranch in Montana riding horses, milking cows and doing many other ranch chores. Lowell and his younger brother, Ron, were lifelong buddies from the crib until the time of his death. It was rumored they were given many early liberties on the ranch by their father, Wes, as they both had .22 rifles at ages 7 and 5. As far as we know, there were no close calls or wounds.
The family moved to Arizona in 1955 when Lowell was entering seventh grade. He graduated from Phoenix Christian High School in 1961 and completed his associates degree from Phoenix College two years later. Lowell and Ron moved to Los Angeles, California, for a brief stint at the Chrysler Plant on the assembly line. We heard many stories about breathing dirty air and soon they returned home to Arizona. The city life was not to their liking so they headed to Alaska to work the fires in 1966. Lowell never met a stranger and soon he was working in the bush on a gold mining venture. Mail and groceries were dropped in via air and he was to be paid in gold. Didn't matter. He was having a great time. He obtained the Mighty Auto Parts franchise for the state of Alaska in the 1980's and spent many hours on the road and made friends wherever he went. He loved to travel and went on numerous trips, including Germany, Russia, Australia and Fiji.
Lowell was very protective of his younger siblings, Ron, Janet and Mark. He was very compassionate and spent many years caring for his aging parents. During the last seven years, he cared for his brother Ron as Alzheimer's became their companion. Ron passed away just nine days after Lowell. Neither would have wanted to continue without the other.
Lowell was a lifelong bachelor and is survived by his brother, Mark, of North Pole, and his sister, Janet and her husband, Jerry of Boise, Idaho. He is survived by many nieces and nephews and was dearly loved by all. He never denied them attention and they all remember him for his playful attitude and corny "Hankins" jokes.
Interment of Lowell's ashes will be Jan. 13, 2020, in Mesa Cemetery in Mesa, Arizona. He will be placed alongside his brother, Ron and his parents.
