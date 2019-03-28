Resources More Obituaries for Lowell Petersen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lowell Severen Petersen

Obituary Condolences Flowers Lowell S. Petersen, of Yakutat, set his net for the last time on March 22, 2019. He passed away in Anchorage where he traveled to cheer on his grand-daughter Sanora Bell, a star player for the Mount Edgecumbe Braves who were in final state competition in Anchorage.

Of Tlingit and Norwegian heritage, he was recently elected mayor of the city and borough of Yakutat. His life reflects a deep love of his people and his community. He was honored for serving on the CBY Assembly for over 25 years and was a long member of the Planning And Zoning Commission. He is a lifetime member of the Alaska Native Brotherhood Camp 13.

Lowell is a founding president of his village corporation, Yak-Tat Kwaan Inc. founded in 1971 under the Alaska Native Land Claims Settlement Act of 1971. He is the longest serving president of Yak-Tat Kwaan Inc. including a continuous presidency and serving in the office in different terms. He was one of the founders of Koncor Forest Products, an international forest products marketing company that provided a major revenue base for all the partner villages. Under Lowell's leadership, dividends exceeding $100 per share ($10,000 per 100) was distributed to shareholders. His positions of Native leadership led to very close and long lasting friendship with Alaska Native leaders and members of Congress and the U.S. Senate as well as state of Alaska members of the Legislature.

His greatest love in industry and business was fishing for salmon, from a childhood until his final days. He fished with his father and mother, his aunt Mary Thomas and Uncle William and brother Jim Thomas, on the Lost River known as belonging to the great TeiKweidi Chief, Kardeetoo. He branched out into commercial dungeness crab, so rich at one time in the Gulf of Alaska outside Yakutat. His 36-foot boat, the Cynthia L, made impressive deliveries, next to the large 78-foot crab boats from Washington. Of late, he has been troll fishing for salmon on his little troller, "doctor's orders."

But what filled his heart to overwhelming, was the coming of his daughters, Cynthia ('77) and Louise ('80). Hence his fishing vessel, the Cynthia L(ouise). He fussed over them to the extent of making sure they had a beautiful home filled with exciting furnishings. And of more recent times, he granddaughters Karrina Bell and Sanora Bell filled his entire being. But he finally got the boy he wanted in Dylan Severen Petersen who is now 12 and was a "sidekick" to his Pappa in all the fisheries, including halibut.

Lowell S. Petersen was preceded in death by his father, Ben Petersen; his mother, Louise Kardeetoo Petersen; brother, Edwin Kardeetoo; his aunt, Mother Mary Kardeetoo Thomas; uncle, William Thomas; sister, Kathryn Bessie Bremner; grandmother, Jennie Kardeetoo; and grandfather, Jim Kardeetoo. His relatives and nieces and nephews are extensive in Alaska and in other states.

He is survived by his daughters, Cynthia L. Petersen, Louise R. Petersen and Little Billy Williams; his grandchildren, Karrina Bell, Sanora Bell and Dylan Severen Petersen; and his brother, Jim Thomas. He is survived by the Owl House, the G'ilNeiX Kwaan.

Lowell will be returned to Yakutat on Thursday, March 28. The Alaska Native Brother Memorial Service will be held at the Yakutat ANB Hall at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 29.

