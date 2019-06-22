Lucille Elaine Reese was born Sept 9, 1927, in Glencross, South Dakota, to George and Ione Dahlke. As a child of the Depression, she worked on a ranch and helped raise 5 of her siblings. While working as a waitress and babysitting in Darby, Montana, Lucille met Jack Reese. Jack Reese went to Fairbanks in '48. Lucille was sent a round trip ticket with the understanding that if she liked it here, they'd be married. If not she'd take her wedding dress and go back to Montana. They were married and spent many fulfilling years in the interior.

Lucille was an awesome volunteer and was given many local and state awards for her work. She volunteered hours for health fairs, stand downs, the Hospice of Tanana Valley and North Pole Elementary School. Lucille also worked on election boards for over 30 years. Lucille belonged to 17-mile Homemakers, Pioneers Igloo #8, Tops in the North Pole Mall, Eagles, Santa's Seniors and New Hope Church.

Lucille loved cooking, baking, sewing, traveling and going to casinos, but her No. 1 love was her family. She had a large Alaska family with many calling her Mom, Grandma and Gma. Lucille and Jack were together for 48 years. They raised two children with much of their family time being spent outdoors. There was lots of fishing, berry picking, camping, walking and visiting other areas of Alaska.

Lucille was a wonderful friend, a very helpful woman, a great spoiler of grand- and great-grandchildren, a spirited adventurer and a very strong woman. Lucille met life with grace and her passing with dignity and the love of God.

Lucille is survived by her son, Bruce and family; and daughter, Bonnie and family. Lucille leaves us for now but her memories will stay with those of us honored to have known her.

Thank you to North Pole Fire Dept., ICU and 2S at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. Caring and compassion, smiles and hugs helped get those of us remaining here get through her last battle. Her sister Donna and daughter were by her side. Peace and love surround Mom. At 91 her life was lived to the fullest.

Online condolences can be made at www.blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com and the family requests for no flowers to be sent. Published in Daily News-Miner on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary