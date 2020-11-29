Lute McDonald Cunningham was born on July 27, 1951, in Billings, Montana, to Ruth Louise Cunningham, a New England educated nurse, and Lucius Floyd Cunningham, a Montana rancher. When Lute was less than one year old, his father moved the family from Charlo, Montana, to the newly formed frontier town of North Pole, Alaska. The family arrived after a long drive up the Alaska Highway. Lute, along with his older siblings Louise Marie, Linda and Lloyd, spent their first eight years living in the Territory of Alaska, until it achieved statehood in 1959. Lute attended the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, graduating from Lathrop High School in 1969.

After graduation, he entered the carpentry apprenticeship program, eventually earning his journeyman's license. Lute's skills enabled him to work in numerous remote areas of Alaska, including Nome and various Alaska Pipeline camps.

In the early 1970s, at a barbecue gathering, Lute met the woman who was to change and define his life. He fulfilled his destiny to become a great husband and father when he married Marilyn Callahan on Nov. 26, 1988, in North Pole, Alaska. Marilyn and her children, Britani and Michael, became the family that Lute loved and nurtured the remainder of his life. In 1994, Britani brought another love into Lute's life, with the birth of his granddaughter Haley. Together, they lived a life of love and happiness that endured through the years.

Lute played a key role in the family business - the North Pole Trading Post. He took over as the primary manager of the business in 1985 upon the death of his father and the retirement of his mother. When the business was lost to a fire in 1987, Lute recreated his role as breadwinner by opening a furnace and heating contracting business.

In 1991, Lute was elected as mayor of North Pole, where he served for three consecutive terms, leaving office in 1996. Lute served his constituents with a "roll up his sleeves" dedication that set him apart from other administrators. On any given day, one might find Mayor Cunningham working with employees on a public works project, or helping with other tasks required to support his beloved community.

In 1999 Lute and Marilyn moved to Anchorage to assist his brother Lloyd in running B&J Sporting Goods. He continued to play a leading management role in B&J after Lloyd sold the business in 2005. Lute's knowledge of the business, coupled with his management style, endeared him to his work associates.

In 2016, Lute and Marilyn decided to move to Medford, in Southern Oregon, where they developed deep friendships with their new community at Valley Bible Fellowship, and enjoyed a close relationship with his nephew, Shane Cunningham and his family.

Along the path of his life, Lute also accumulated many close furry friends. He was endowed with his mother's kind heart and sensitive nature. Animals and small children were attracted to his goodness. Lute had a deep love for his family, for the Lord, and for serving anyone with whom he built a relationship. He was the epitome of Christ-like living; honest, generous, kind, and always concerned about the happiness and welfare of other people.

Lute is survived by his wife and best friend, Marilyn, his stepdaughter Britani and her husband Mark Bakken (Anchorage, Alaska), and stepson Michael W. Raymond (North Pole, Alaska), his granddaughter Haley Cheyenne Wright (Homer, Alaska), sister Linda Vrooman (Wasilla, Alaska) brother-in-law Frank (Nampa, Idaho), and an ever-growing family of nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand nephews. He was, in the words of all of his family, a man of exceptional gentleness, goodness and kindness.

A celebration of life will be held at the First Baptist Church, of Phoenix, on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 2 p.m. Pastor Mark Lounsbury will officiate.

