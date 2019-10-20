|
|
Lynda Louise Mietz Ault, of Fairbanks, passed away Oct. 9, 2019, at the age of 78 (although for the last 39 years she claimed to be 39 - recycling this age because she said she "liked it best").
She was born Nov. 30, 1940, to the late Paul and Dora (Buensch) Mietz in Shelby, Michigan, and raised in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Lynda is survived by her husband of 54 years, Robert; her two sons, Andrew Ault (Susan), of Fairbanks, and Adam Ault (Carie), of Anchorage; and brother, John Mietz (Susan), of El Cajon, California. Important moments in Lynda's life were her marriage to Robert, the births of her two sons, moving to Alaska and moving into her new home on Ballaine Road.
Lynda loved all animals, especially cats. Her favorite foods were carrot cake, strawberry shortcake and according to her family, any food she didn't have to cook.
Always knowing she would be a teacher, Lynda earned her B.A. in education at Concordia Lutheran University in Chicago and her M.A. at the University of St. Frances, Fort Wayne; her focus was on the teaching of reading.
Lynda married Robert Ault on June 12,1965, in Fort Wayne. They lived there until 1967, when, at Lynda's suggestion, they traveled the Alaska Highway to Fairbanks. That year, Lynda began her career in various reading-focused positions within the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, serving in various positions, including Title 1 reading coordinator in Central Office and reading specialist at University Park. Eventually, after a very successful career, Lynda retired from Pearl Creek in 1997.
Lynda was passionate about making a difference in the lives of her students. She had a kind, calm and loving concern for each and every child. (Colleagues and students delight in recalling Mrs. Ault parading through the school halls in her bookworm costume in one of many activities she employed in encouraging children to read.) She was often heard repeating her favorite quotation, "If I were in charge of the world …" from the children's poem by Judith Viorst. Her after-retirement activities included the supervision of teacher interns through the UAF Education Department and area coordinator for NAEP.
Lynda's skills in engaging children in the pleasure and thrill of reading were honored in 1986 with the FEA Teacher of the Year Award.
Lynda enjoyed knitting, gardening, walking barefoot on the beaches of Mexico and visiting with her many, many friends. Those friends have described her as being super-organized and having high standards, and being kind and warm, a beautiful soul, a wonderful, faithful friend, ever positive, a lovely and caring lady, a positive role model and a lifelong learner.
She was an active member of Delta Kappa Gamma, a society of women in education. She was also a community volunteer with the through , , Reach for Recovery and other breast cancer research/funding activities. She was inspired to support breast cancer patients in Fairbanks through the Breast Cancer Support Group and the Center of Hope. Lynda believed in the powerful changes that have been brought about in the treatment of cancer through research funding. The nonprofit Making Strides specifically raises funds directly for breast cancer research.
The Ault family would like to acknowledge and thank the doctors and staff at the J. Michael Carroll Cancer Center for their expertise and their commitment to providing compassionate cancer care services.
In lieu of flowers, her family suggests donations be made in Lynda's memory to , which is the best method to directly benefit Fairbanks patients.
Lynda's wonderful spirit, joy and talents will be missed and will be honored at her celebration of life, to be held in the spring; date, time and location to be published at a later date.
Published in Daily News-Miner from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019