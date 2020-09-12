1/1
Lynn R. Armstrong-Stoltz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lynn R. Armstrong-Stoltz, age 59, passed away Aug. 24 peacefully in her sleep, with family by her side. Lynn is survived by her husband, Michael John Stoltz; three children, Christina Hodgson, Nate Hunter and Shana Richards; and her eight beautiful grandchildren.
Lynn not only had unlimited love for her family but her caring nature extended to those in need. She was respected and loved by so many and will be deeply missed.
The celebration of life will be held Saturday, Sept. 19 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Salcha Senior Center. We are taking steps to make this event as safe as possible. We recommend face masks and will have masks and hand sanitizer available.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Sep. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved