Lynn R. Armstrong-Stoltz, age 59, passed away Aug. 24 peacefully in her sleep, with family by her side. Lynn is survived by her husband, Michael John Stoltz; three children, Christina Hodgson, Nate Hunter and Shana Richards; and her eight beautiful grandchildren.

Lynn not only had unlimited love for her family but her caring nature extended to those in need. She was respected and loved by so many and will be deeply missed.

The celebration of life will be held Saturday, Sept. 19 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Salcha Senior Center. We are taking steps to make this event as safe as possible. We recommend face masks and will have masks and hand sanitizer available.

