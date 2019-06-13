|
|
"Tiny" Mabel Virginia DeShong, 75, passed away in Hampton, Virginia, on Monday, June 3, 2019. Born in Unakleet, she was a resident of Fairbanks and visited often to Tucson, Arizona, and Rocklin, California. She retired as a data processor for BP Oil and Gas.
Tiny is survived by her significant other of 25 years, "Papa Mike" Mike Braden; daughters, Connie L. Fousse' of Tucson, Arizona, and Janice "Dippy" Peatross of Rocklin, California; son, Tony DeShong, of Hampton, Virginia; sisters, Lorraine Chapman and Lucy Jones; brother, Willie "Goody" Eben and eight grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents, Wayne and Sarah Eben; brother, Clyde "Sonny" Eben, and sister (brother-in-law) Amy (Gene) Paris.
The family wishes expressions of sympathy to take the form of contributions to the , https://donate3.cancer.org
Arrangements are by Berceuse funeral and Cremation Traditions in Hampton. To read the entire obituary, please visit www.berceusefuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily News-Miner on June 13, 2019