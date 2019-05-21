"Gone to be with the Lord."

Mabel Jean Pole Herning went to be with the Lord on May 19, 2019, after a valiant battle with cancer.

Born at Swedish Hospital in Seattle, Washington, to Harry and Ethel Pole on Oct. 24, 1929, a true miracle weighing 3 pounds, 6 ounces, at a time when premature babies were lucky to survive.

Jean grew up in West Seattle, attended Jefferson Grade School, James Madison Jr. High School and graduated from West Seattle High School.

She worked five years for Northwestern Mutual Insurance Co., 14 years for Fireman's Fund Insurance Co. and several independent insurance agents. Shortly after retiring in 1985, Jean married longtime friend and Alaskan homesteader, Donald A. Herning.

Jean left the only life she had known, to follow Don to his home in Alaska, proving she had true Pioneer Spirit. She and Don enjoyed numerous trips to Hawaii, a cruise through the Panama Canal and many memorable adventures in their 28 years of marriage. Jean enjoyed flower gardening and keeping the yard beautifully manicured, which was enjoyed by family and friends along with delicious meals she prepared.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Don, her sister Helen Magaret Pole Windhurst and two grandchildren, Rachel Dunlap and Michael Dick.

She is survived by nephew, Eldon Windhurst Jr., of Kingston, Washington; cousins, Nancy (George) Linden, of St. George, Utah, Janet Bazley and Stuart Bailey; children, Carol (Dick) Austin, of Delta, Colleen Herning, Bruce (Linda) Herning, Cheryl (Alan) Dick and Nancy Herning, all of Fairbanks. She is also survived by six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at Farewell Avenue Christian Church, 100 Farewell Ave.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice of Fairbanks, 2001 Gillam Way, Fairbanks, AK 99701, the Fairbanks Animal Shelter, 2408 Davis Road, Fairbanks, AK 99701 or to a . Published in Daily News-Miner on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary